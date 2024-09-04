LUCKY MATHEBULA | The ANC’s tripartite alliance-GNU paradox
Alliance partners need to have genuine conversations with themselves to deal with the choices to be made
04 September 2024 - 04:44
The tripartite alliance between the ANC, SACP, and Cosatu, is at a critical juncture that demands urgent attention. The context, supposedly occasioned by the 2024 election outcome, is pressing and requires innovative and fresh thinking. The demands of 'national unity' bend the alliance to the ideological purpose of which some members are ideologically at variance. For partners to believe the alliance is still a means to some later phase of the revolution, especially in its current form, is not a semantic quibble; it is a serious ideological and moral issue. ..
