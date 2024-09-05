JONATHAN JANSEN | Don’t call it fiscal stability, call it what it is — racial injustice
While extortion gangs terrorise schools, there’s also the threat of losing contract teachers under severe budget cuts initiated by the government
05 September 2024 - 04:50
There are two serious threats facing the school system in South Africa. The threat of extortion (teachers, learners) and the threat of termination (teachers). Extortion aims to keep you from going to, or staying in, school; termination aims to eject you out of school. Is anyone paying attention?..
