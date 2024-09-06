Opinion & Analysis

PHUMZA SOKANA | So axed MK Party MPs didn’t see it coming? It’s Zuma we’re talking about

History tells us this is not the last time we see heads roll at an organisation still in its infancy

06 September 2024 - 04:36 By Phumza Sokana

The Nguni saying uzenzile akakhalelwa — loosely, “those who knowingly cause themselves tragedies should not expect sympathy from others” — keeps ringing in my head whenever I read about the ousted MK Party MPs...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PHUMZA SOKANA | So axed MK Party MPs didn’t see it coming? It’s Zuma we’re ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Whether it’s load-shedding, load reduction or rotation, impact on ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Don’t call it fiscal stability, call it what it is — racial ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. BHEKISISA | Son of Sekhukhuneland: why Motsoaledi won’t let go of the NHI Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | The cold-blooded murder of five-year-old Ditebogo is the final ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 06 September 2024
DA's urgent court application to interdict Dr John Hlophe's JSC designation