PALI LEHOHLA & SEHOAI SANTHO | Farewell to Prof John Edward Bardill, an umuntu through and through
The humanity, decency and humour of this excellent and dedicated lecturer always dazzled
09 September 2024 - 04:34
This is a brief tribute and a statement of appreciation of the life and positive impact of Prof John Edward Bardill (JEB) from two (myself and Dr Pali Lehohla) of his National University of Lesotho (NUL) students in the political and administrative studies department at NUL, Roma (1976—1980). We later became academic colleagues with JEB from 1980 to 1984 when he left NUL to go back to England. ..
