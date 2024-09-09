Alarming rise of cancer cases among black South Africans: causes, solutions and the need for innovative treatments

Various vaccines have been developed to combat different types of cancer, including:
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to prevent cervical and other cancers
- Hepatitis B vaccine to prevent liver cancer
- Her2/neu vaccine for breast cancer
- MUC1 vaccine for breast, lung, and pancreatic cancers
- PSA-TRICOM vaccine for prostate cancer
- TroVax vaccine for renal cell carcinoma
Emerging cancer treatments, including immunotherapy, gene editing, and nanotechnology, offer new hope in the fight against cancer. Immunotherapy harnesses the immune system to fight cancer with checkpoint inhibitors and cancer vaccines. Gene editing enables precise genetic modifications to combat cancer, while nanotechnology provides targeted drug delivery and enhanced imaging capabilities.
South African health practitioners must be open to innovative and unorthodox treatments, including traditional medicine, mind-body therapies, nutrition and lifestyle interventions and sound therapy. By adopting modern treatment regimes, embracing emerging cancer treatments and considering unorthodox approaches, we can improve patient outcomes and reduce the cancer burden.
South African policymakers must understand that training medical professionals can't be limited to only state institutions. With the correct policies and adoption of modern treatment regimes, I am confident that cancer can become a disease of the past in the next 3-5 years. The progress in precision oncology, personalised medicine and artificial intelligence, combined with the willingness to explore innovative approaches, makes this goal achievable. Cancer is beatable, and with continued innovation and collaboration, we can eliminate it. Yes, we can!
• Prof Irke Kwame Amuah is chair of the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice
As I reflect on the recent loss of close friends to colon cancer, I am reminded of the staggering increase in cancer cases among black South Africans over the past few decades. Cancer has become a leading cause of death in this community, and it’s essential to understand the factors contributing to this trend.
The rising cancer burden can be attributed to a combination of lifestyle changes, environmental exposures and limited access to healthcare services. Even among those with access to healthcare, there is a significant omission in conducting early detection tests. The adoption of Western diets, physical inactivity and increased alcohol and tobacco consumption contribute to the growing cancer burden. Prolonged exposure to pollutants such as asbestos and pesticides increases cancer risk, but education and awareness campaigns can prevent or reduce these environmental exposures.
Delayed diagnosis and treatment hinder effective cancer management, highlighting the need for increased access to healthcare services and education on cancer prevention and early detection in the black community in South Africa. Specialists must explore innovative approaches to treatment, incorporating targeted therapies, personalised medicine, integrative oncology, carbon ion beam therapy, proton therapy, metabolic therapy and carbon vaccines.
Recent breakthroughs in precision oncology, including DNA sequencing and liquid biopsies, enable early detection and targeted treatment. The development of a test to identify 18 early-stage cancers from a single blood sample is a game-changer. Personalised cancer vaccines, tailored to individual genetic profiles, offer new hope. Artificial intelligence enhances diagnosis, treatment planning and patient outcomes.
