EDITORIAL | Signal jammers to disrupt criminals in prison a step in the right direction

Installing sophisticated signal jamming equipment designed to function in a prison environment is likely to be an expensive exercise

11 September 2024 - 04:46 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL
Police confiscated money, drugs and cellphones during a raid at Westville Prison in KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: Department of correctional services

It's the ultimate slap in the face for any taxpayer — paying to feed, clothe and rehabilitate convicted criminals knowing that some inmates still commit crime from inside their locked prison cells.

And to rub salt in the wound, some have had the gall to brag on social media, flaunting designer clothes and shoes, sipping alcohol and jamming to music. Others boast about living the “soft life” behind bars at Goodwood prison in Cape Town.

It's enough to make one's blood boil. This is supposed to be jail, not a holiday resort.

A raid by authorities at Sun City prison in Johannesburg unearthed cellphones, laptops, TVs, PlayStations and other prohibited electronics, as well as makeup and sex toys in the possession of some inmates.

Such raids have yielded similar results for years. Seized cellphones are simply replaced by more smuggled in.

That's why it is reassuring to hear the department of correctional services wants to install network signal-jamming technology to disrupt cellular communications in our prisons — provided that the National Treasury can fund such an initiative.

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald acknowledged, during the department of correctional services budget vote in July, that crime syndicates and gangs were “operating in our facilities”. Now he says “simply removing cellphones is not a long-term solution. Therefore, the department will be implementing several strategic measures in line with national legislation and correctional facility regulations.

“It is intended to implement signal-jamming technology to disrupt cellular communications. Such technology is essential in preventing unlawful communications and maintaining control over inmates,” he said in a written reply to a question in parliament.

Similar initiatives are used in prisons abroad, though jamming devices do occasionally disrupt communication in nearby communities.

Installing sophisticated signal jamming equipment designed to function in a prison environment is likely to be an expensive exercise. But if deployed successfully, it could also save money by disrupting fraudulent scams and even “hits” being orchestrated behind bars.

Signal jammers are a step in the right direction.

What the technology cannot do is ensure that a corrupt correctional services staff member does not relay messages to the outside world on behalf of inmates with criminal intent.

And that is a debate for another day.

