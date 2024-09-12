JONATHAN JANSEN | Teachers’ jobs are on the line, so what now? For one, don’t despair
Harsh as it may sound, the coming teacher retrenchments do have a silver lining
12 September 2024 - 04:44
So what’s plan B? There’s a whole lot of teachers in their final year of preservice teacher education asking me that question these days. If budget cuts across provinces mean the loss of hundreds of thousand of teaching jobs, what do I do now?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.