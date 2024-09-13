EDITORIAL | Living poor but being hailed a legend: the tragic reality of struggling artists
Artists and athletes need a level of financial literacy that takes into account the transient nature of their earnings
13 September 2024 - 04:39
When Nongelo “Nox” Chiume, the son of the late actress Connie Chiume, delivered a tribute to his mother at her memorial service, he probed ministers present on why there are 21 agencies in the fields of sports, art and culture, yet artists still die trying. ..
