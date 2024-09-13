Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Living poor but being hailed a legend: the tragic reality of struggling artists

Artists and athletes need a level of financial literacy that takes into account the transient nature of their earnings

13 September 2024 - 04:39

When Nongelo “Nox” Chiume, the son of the late actress Connie Chiume, delivered a tribute to his mother at her memorial service, he probed ministers present on why there are 21 agencies in the fields of sports, art and culture, yet artists still die trying. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Production companies and record labels make money, not actors and artists: ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Sexual abuse and bad pay: women’s struggles in South African live music exposed Opinion & Analysis
  3. 'I was trying to save lives of poor music legends': Hlaudi Motsoeneng News
  4. Kwaito artists call for support for Mapaputsi after reports of ill health TshisaLIVE
  5. Zuluboy chats politics and fighting for actors' rights, amid tussle with ... TshisaLIVE
  6. CHOLA MAKGAMATHE | Phew, that was close — now artists hope Ramaphosa listens to ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Teachers’ jobs are on the line, so what now? For one, don’t ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. BOOK EXTRACT | Hey, boet, did you watch this thing?: Gordhan to Jonas on their ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Living poor but being hailed a legend: the tragic reality of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Substance has no dog in this fight Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Bela, my dear, where did we go wrong? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Watch: Firstrand posts higher profit
GWM Tank 500