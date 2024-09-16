EDITORIAL | Can South Africans drop puffs for snuff?
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the country is still committed to a smoke-free future vision and further consultations will take place
16 September 2024 - 04:40
Evidence that smoking cigarettes has adverse effects on the healthcare system, users and the environment has existed as far back as 1964. However, smoking cessation remains a difficult task, though policies, societal attitudes and campaigns continue to advocate for it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.