For decades, reality TV has been a firm favourite for many glued to offerings on the small screen, with different genres tapping into competition versions that sought to find the best cooks, top models and singers. One of those was Diddy's Making the Band, a talent search series that gave a behind-the-scenes look at how the pop groups of the show were built.
Through singing challenges and fitness tests, the contestants were put through their paces to see if they were a fit for the bands they would put into the spotlight. One of those tests included six of the contestants who had to walk to buy Diddy a cheesecake at midnight. No car, no taxis and no Ubers. And what was the point of this exercise?
“It’s not about me trying to do a mean-spirited initiation hazing act. There’s a bigger picture to it. In the world of music I have to get up every day and do a bunch of sh*t I don’t want to do,” said the Hello Good Morning rapper.
As ridiculous as the moment was, it reflects a norm in Hollywood's pop culture that often seeps into the many other countries that follow the same tenets. There is a respectability politics that governs what you can or cannot do among the powerful members in the spotlight.
EDITORIAL | Uppity African or woman with agency? Tyla vs American rape culture
Culture wars erupting around Tyla's identity and behaviour have raised questionable expectations placed on young up and coming female stars
Image: Graphic by Thango Ntwasa
Refusing this late night walk to buy a cheesecake for your boss is a great example of the egos that run the celebrity mill. It's become a norm with great expectations for up and coming stars who must conform to the whims of whoever has the power to make them a star. This has been the case with South African songstress Tyla, who has been thrown into a culture war this year.
What seems to have sparked the outrage against the Water singer is her identity as a coloured woman. Several American detractors have attacked her racial identity which dominated conversations among black communities of the country. While some understood the complexity of coloured identity, there was confusion for those who likened it to the racial pejorative “coloured” used against African Americans.
Tyla's unique blend of amapiano and different genres also landed her in hot water, with some believing she appropriated R&B sounds while others pointed out she won an Afrobeats category when she sings amapiano.
The straw that broke the camel's back this time was Tyla's interaction with two major American celebrities. First, she politely declined a dance with Usher who took no offence and the assumption that she asked Halle Bailey to hold her VMA trophy.
The furore resulted in a tweet by an aspiring musician, Armon Wiggins. who referred to Tyla as an “uppity African” after the two cases. Being branded as an uppity African would see many question whether Tyla understood how American culture works. At first glance, it seems a fair question. As the adage goes, “when in Rome, do as the Romans do”, so Tyla should be aware of the cultural mores of asking a more established singer to hold her award but also know not to reject the advances from an iconic male symbol. However, when probing deeper into this moment we see it's not Tyla's disrespect for Hollywood's finest that's upsetting them but they are robbing her of autonomy.
We see netizens police Tyla's agency, particularly because choices in Hollywood are reserved for those high up the social hierarchy. Particularly for hermits such as Beyoncé who rarely does interviews she can't control. There is also a white privilege to white women such as Bridgerton breakout Claudia Jessie who gets to stay off social media without the usual pressure on actors to be active on internet platforms as a means to bring more audience in. Tyla refuses these normalised expectations put on those similar to the cast of Making the Band who endangered themselves by walking to Brooklyn for just desserts.
This was especially the case for the show's cast member and Danity Kane star Dawn Richard who has come forward about the abusive environment she was pressured to put up with under Diddy. In recent court documents, Richard shared her ordeals of being pressured to watch gang rapes conducted by Diddy as a test of loyalty. The #MeToo movement sparked conversations about Hollywood's “rape culture” with the likes of Rose McGowan coming forward about being pressured to be sexually assaulted by the likes of Harvey Weinstein or facing the wrath of being shunned.
Expecting Tyla to be grateful for Usher's advances perpetuates the long history the entertainment industry has with women when they are trying to pursue their careers. This also includes muscle man Terry Crews who was pressured to be silent about experiencing assault by powerful executives.
It is a major step backwards from the efforts of cancel culture and the viral leg of the #MeToo campaign. Calling Tyla uppity reflects how tabloids and magazines were used to paint women who stood up for themselves as divas or difficult. Rather than celebrate that Usher and Tyla engaged in a positive example of exercising consent, the hateful conversations leave us stuck in backward habits that perpetuate rape culture in Hollywood which are only helpful to the abusers we are yet to unearth.
