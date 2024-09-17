JACQUI UYS | Rebuilding Tshwane’s financial stability should be supported, not sabotaged
Substantial strides have been made to turn around the city’s tax administration over the last few months
17 September 2024 - 21:47
Anyone elected to public office and tasked with the business of managing financial resources would do well to remember the straightforward and profoundly true words of Margaret Thatcher: “There is no such thing as public money; there is only taxpayers' money.” As the MMC for Finance in our country’s capital city, this is a maxim that follows me everywhere I go...
