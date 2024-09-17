Opinion & Analysis

MZWANDILE MASINA | Sensationalism about my Investec debt is unnecessary

The attempts by the Sunday World to deride and ridicule my financial challenges are unfortunate and curious, writes Mzwandile Masina

17 September 2024 - 21:47 By MZWANDILE MASINA

On September 15 I woke to a headline in the Sunday World that read “Masina taken to court over credit card payment arrears”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MZWANDILE MASINA | Sensationalism about my Investec debt is unnecessary Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Uppity African or woman with agency? Tyla vs American rape culture Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Living poor but being hailed a legend: the tragic reality of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JACQUI UYS | Rebuilding Tshwane’s financial stability should be supported, not ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Restoring a back-to-basics public administration system Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema
Frenchman charged with mass abuse of wife says 'I am a rapist' | REUTERS