DAVID COLEMAN | The ecosystem of connectivity: The rise of Africa on the global stage
The changing shape of connectivity in South Africa is set to trigger innovation and change, writes David Coleman
18 September 2024 - 21:42
Connectivity and the internet have undergone a remarkable evolution in South Africa over the past 10 years. More areas, rural and urban, have access to some form of connectivity and innovations are constantly changing how companies, individuals and communities connect with one another...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.