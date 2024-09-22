Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Dear Gauteng education: it’s not rocket science, fix online application system

An investment in teaching capabilities is what needs to happen to alleviate the pressure

22 September 2024 - 20:38 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

Anything that comes at the compromise of children is too costly. In fact, Tata Nelson Mandela provided us, as usual, with the wisdom that “it is not beyond our power to create a world in which all children have access to a good education”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Dear Gauteng education: it’s not rocket science, fix online ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | It’s not just Stats SA boss Maluleke on the line — strategic ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | What can be done about the scourge of construction mafias? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Living poor but being hailed a legend: the tragic reality of ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | I don’t want to hear from a senior executive at McDonald’s about ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Israel increases Lebanon strikes, Iran's devices ban and Sri Lanka's new ...
2024 Mini Countryman C