Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | What can be done about the scourge of construction mafias?

Threats, violence, strong-arm tactics all pay handsomely in South Africa

22 September 2024 - 20:39 By JUSTICE MALALA

Can the extortion rackets that now dominate South Africa be stopped? Or are they so baked into the fabric of our society that we are condemned to live with them in what is essentially a gangster-run state?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Living poor but being hailed a legend: the tragic reality of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Restoring a back-to-basics public administration system Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | I don’t want to hear from a senior executive at McDonald’s about ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Uppity African or woman with agency? Tyla vs American rape culture Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Unscrupulous employers are the ones snatching jobs from South ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Elsbeth' Trailer | New Series Thursday February 29
La Maison — Official Trailer | Apple TV+