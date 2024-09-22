Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | It’s not just Stats SA boss Maluleke on the line — strategic foresight is disposable in SA

The opportunistic call for the statistician-general to step down is a game of statistical politics, writes Pali Lehohla

22 September 2024 - 20:39 By PALI LEHOHLA

A responsible leader pursues peaceful and productive alliances, accommodates stakeholders and uses new instruments of power to create intergenerational value, says Morena Mohlomi, the sage of Ngolile at Khalong la Mantsopa...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Dear Gauteng education: it’s not rocket science, fix online ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | It’s not just Stats SA boss Maluleke on the line — strategic ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | What can be done about the scourge of construction mafias? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Living poor but being hailed a legend: the tragic reality of ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | I don’t want to hear from a senior executive at McDonald’s about ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Israel increases Lebanon strikes, Iran's devices ban and Sri Lanka's new ...
2024 Mini Countryman C