A medley of culture: from the bush war and circumcision to a white girl from Zimbabwe
Sunday Times senior journalists Hendrik Hancke and Gill Gifford and digital lifestyle editor Thango Ntwasa tackle heritage and identity politics
24 September 2024 - 06:00
My heritage is a complex and difficult matter to nail down. On the one hand, I am a product of war, while being a member of the first generation of my family never to fight in a war. When I was born, my dad was in Angola fighting in the bush war. Some of the earliest pictures of me as a little boy show me dressed in a camouflage suit I received as a birthday gift, or dressed in some of my dad's old army uniforms...
