KHUMO KUMALO | A broken promise: what it means to be born free in South Africa
The youth have lost faith in democracy and begun to warm up to the idea of an authoritarian government
24 September 2024 - 21:08
What does it mean to be born free? Being the talk of the “town” in the build-up to elections feels like the needs and priorities of the youth have once again been pushed back and told to wait in line with other issues. Yet when young people are told they are the future of the country, it feels as though they are left with hope but little action...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.