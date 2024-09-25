Opinion & Analysis

AMY BECKLEY | Why is menopause not taken seriously and women not heard?

Menopause is often viewed as a 'natural' process that women must simply endure

25 September 2024 - 21:33 By Amy Beckley

Almost 2-million women in the US will enter menopause every year, with most women experiencing it between the ages of 45 and 55. Despite the significant number of individuals affected, menopause remains under-researched, underfunded, and inadequately addressed within healthcare systems and workplaces alike. As a woman with a PhD and the founder of a company that supports women through tracking menopause and fertility, I’ve seen first-hand how this silence undermines women's health and wellbeing...

