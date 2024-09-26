BUKELANI MBONISWA | ‘They have destroyed me’: Apartheid police violence reverberates decades on
From childhood, Lesley Kelemi has suffered the physical and psychological scars of state brutality, and later neglect, in De Aar
26 September 2024 - 21:16
De Aar, a small town in the Northern Cape, is best known for being one of the crucial railway junctions in South Africa. But beyond its renown for the railway station, which has since fallen into partial ruin, and its slow development, it has a history that is written in blood; a history visible in the scars of its people...
