EDITORIAL | It’s Tshwane residents who will bear the brunt of the parties' tussle over the city

It would be unfair to say there have not been any improvements in the city since Brink took over

Leading up to the axing of DA mayor Cilliers Brink in the Tshwane council, the South African public heard many stories. The blame game on the misrule of the City of Tshwane has played out in the public arena in the past months...