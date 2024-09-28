Opinion & Analysis

LUCKY MATHEBULA: Why the ANC NEC should be cautious about who becomes the mayor of Tshwane

Tshwane must be the city where the best experience of what South Africa is capable of being should be showcased

28 September 2024 - 12:56 By LUCKY MATHEBULA

The DA is factually removed as the face or head of the capital city's executive authority. The tyranny of no absolute majority power has reared its head again in Tshwane. The power interregnum will last as long as the political bickering for who should lead continues. With the GNU configurations, expectations of the DA must-go coalitions, and the real need for the political stability of the capital city, the outcome of the new coalition negotiations might yield completely unexpected permutations of who ultimately governs Tshwane. ..

