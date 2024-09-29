EDITORIAL | Growing social ill, the product of growing poverty
With so many capable economists and criminologists in the country, how is it that we continue to grow in poverty and crime?
29 September 2024 - 20:08
A heinous and unthinkable crime was committed over the weekend in Lusikisiki where 18 members of a community who had gathered as part of mourning rights and rituals were gunned down by unknown assailants in the Eastern Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.