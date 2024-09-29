PALI LEHOHLA | Paucity of skills in public sector a monumental travesty
The post-apartheid state has been reluctant to deploy new tools of power to reap the oft-talked-about demographic dividend
29 September 2024 - 20:08
Located at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, the Economic Modelling Academy (EMA) started delivering on-site and online training at the beginning of 2024...
