EDITORIAL | Schreiber needs to get his house in order if he wants home affairs to go online
There is no doubt access into and out of South Africa has for too long been a blight on our society with misrepresentation and fraud at home affairs posing major challenges
30 September 2024 - 21:16
Minister Leon Schreiber’s home affairs @ home campaign, with its unassailable endgame of improving the integrity of our country’s immigration system, may sound like music to our ears, but one could be forgiven if it sounds like a remix of an old government track...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.