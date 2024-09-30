EDITORIAL | Schreiber needs to get his house in order if he wants home affairs to go online

There is no doubt access into and out of South Africa has for too long been a blight on our society with misrepresentation and fraud at home affairs posing major challenges

Minister Leon Schreiber’s home affairs @ home campaign, with its unassailable endgame of improving the integrity of our country’s immigration system, may sound like music to our ears, but one could be forgiven if it sounds like a remix of an old government track...