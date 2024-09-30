Municipalities aren’t fixing roads, supplying clean water or keeping the lights on: new study explains why
The failure to deliver infrastructure has itself affected the financial stability of municipalities
30 September 2024 - 21:15
South Africa has a massive infrastructure problem (https://www.dbsa.org/sites/default/files/media/documents/2024-04/DBSA%20African%20Journal%20of%20Infrastructure%20Development%20%28DAJID%29.pdf). Roads, electricity supply and water management are just three areas in which there is mounting evidence of collapse and decay. This is true for big cities like Johannesburg as well as small towns and rural areas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.