TOM EATON | The era of GNU polyamory is introducing strange bedfellows

For many spectators, this shift towards more compromising — and, to many supporters, compromised — leadership is confusing

Some South Africans are unhappy that Cyril Ramaphosa met Elon Musk in New York last week, but I get it: just as it can sometimes soothe us to look up at the vastness of the stars, so too it can be a balm to the soul, when you’re worth $450m, to stand before someone worth 600 times more and to ponder the great mysteries, like how many couches it would take to hide $270bn...