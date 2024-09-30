Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The era of GNU polyamory is introducing strange bedfellows

For many spectators, this shift towards more compromising — and, to many supporters, compromised — leadership is confusing

30 September 2024 - 21:15
Tom Eaton Columnist

Some South Africans are unhappy that Cyril Ramaphosa met Elon Musk in New York last week, but I get it: just as it can sometimes soothe us to look up at the vastness of the stars, so too it can be a balm to the soul, when you’re worth $450m, to stand before someone worth 600 times more and to ponder the great mysteries, like how many couches it would take to hide $270bn...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Mashaba jumped into bed with ANC without knowing who will be ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Global warming is real, KZN snow shows we need to be prepared Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Growing social ill, the product of growing poverty Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Paucity of skills in public sector a monumental travesty Opinion & Analysis
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA: Why the ANC NEC should be cautious about who becomes the mayor ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Health Beat 23 | What the NHI could be — if run well
Israel kills Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, robbing Iran of top ally | REUTERS