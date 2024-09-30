Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The era of GNU polyamory is introducing strange bedfellows

For many spectators, this shift towards more compromising — and, to many supporters, compromised — leadership is confusing

30 September 2024 - 21:15
Tom Eaton Columnist

Some South Africans are unhappy that Cyril Ramaphosa met Elon Musk in New York last week, but I get it: just as it can sometimes soothe us to look up at the vastness of the stars, so too it can be a balm to the soul, when you’re worth $450m (R7.8bn), to stand before someone worth 600 times more and to ponder the great mysteries, like how many couches it would take to hide $270bn (R4.63-trillion)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | The IEC saw Zuma’s long game of the Big Lie coming a mile away Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | I don’t want to hear from a senior executive at McDonald’s about ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The GNU is a tricky dance but it must go on until the music stops Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Substance has no dog in this fight Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Nothing is the same, and the politicians are scrambling Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | It’s all change and politicians would-a-wooing go Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Municipalities aren’t fixing roads, supplying clean water or keeping the lights ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Schreiber needs to get his house in order if he wants home affairs ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The era of GNU polyamory is introducing strange bedfellows Opinion & Analysis
  4. WATCH | What the NHI could be — if run well Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Mashaba jumped into bed with ANC without knowing who will be ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

LIVE: Mark Rutte succeeds Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary general | REUTERS
Israel pounds Lebanon, hits Houthis in Yemen | REUTERS