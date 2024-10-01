ANELE MTWESI | Elon and Ramaphosa: navigating the promise and perils of satellite internet
The allure of cutting-edge technology like Starlink is undeniable, however, South Africa must navigate this opportunity with both optimism and caution
01 October 2024 - 21:17
The recent engagement between President Cyril Ramaphosa and South African-born tech magnate Elon Musk has provoked mixed emotions across the country, from excitement to speculation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.