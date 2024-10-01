EDITORIAL | Police minister’s language is reckless in a week when so many were victims of crime

Leaders must stop spewing condescending and deflective rhetoric and focus on their mandates — crime prevention and the many other things police do

Comments by police minister Senzo Mchunu at the weekend that communities should not put all their faith in law enforcement authorities to fight crime as they are not “izangomas (traditional healers)”, is both hostile and in stark contrast to the very role of police in society...