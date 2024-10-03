Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Let down by the health and justice system, LMM’s situation must never happen again

We should be concerned that women are not safe in the hands of both the law and the health system

03 October 2024 - 21:31 By TIMES LIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

The story of a North West woman who unknowingly left the hospital with a dead foetus in her belly and only realised this after 30 days is an outrage. The woman, only identified in court papers as LLM, lodged a R1.8m damages claim against the provincial health MEC's office over the negligence that led to her being discharged without a proper assessment after having a miscarriage. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Woman loses damages claim despite being sent home with dead twin left in her ... News

Most read

  1. Municipalities aren’t fixing roads, supplying clean water or keeping the lights ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Let’s see who Mkhwebane really is (again) as we await proof of her ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. BUKELANI MBONISWA | ‘They have destroyed me’: Apartheid police violence ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Mkhwebane must stop playing the victim Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Let down by the health and justice system, LMM’s situation must ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

[WATCH] A change of heart: Why this patient’s opinion of public hospitals ...
SPOTLIGHT | A Joker on the loose and a date with a serial killer