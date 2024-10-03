Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | We must be intentional about communicating who we are

Naming is more than just removing insults, it’s an affirmation of the self

03 October 2024 - 21:43 By MAKHUDU SEFARA

The name Sandton Drive seems so benign, so anodyne you’d think it would survive a name change tsunami, were we to have one. Yet, even in the absence of such a tsunami, Sandton Drive is about to be renamed Leila Khaled, if some in the City of Joburg have their way...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Municipalities aren’t fixing roads, supplying clean water or keeping the lights ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Let’s see who Mkhwebane really is (again) as we await proof of her ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. BUKELANI MBONISWA | ‘They have destroyed me’: Apartheid police violence ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Mkhwebane must stop playing the victim Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Let down by the health and justice system, LMM’s situation must ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

[WATCH] A change of heart: Why this patient’s opinion of public hospitals ...
SPOTLIGHT | A Joker on the loose and a date with a serial killer