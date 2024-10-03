MAKHUDU SEFARA | We must be intentional about communicating who we are
Naming is more than just removing insults, it’s an affirmation of the self
03 October 2024 - 21:43
The name Sandton Drive seems so benign, so anodyne you’d think it would survive a name change tsunami, were we to have one. Yet, even in the absence of such a tsunami, Sandton Drive is about to be renamed Leila Khaled, if some in the City of Joburg have their way...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.