KHUMO KUMALO | Enemy of the media? Lesufi is sticking his neck out for ANC’s fading socialist dream

The premier represents the ongoing battle against white power, privilege and imperialism, particularly in disagreements between the ANC and the DA

Panyaza Lesufi continues to show great strides in protecting the socialist aspects that stemmed from the ANC. Refusing to allow racism, prejudice and hypocrisy to stop his process, for many in the media, comes at the cost of the government of national unity. For others, it is a display of formidable leadership. How ought the premier of Gauteng to be evaluated through the eyes of the media or the eyes of the ANC?..