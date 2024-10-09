EDITORIAL | Cancel culture surfaces as Chris Brown gears up to perform in rape capital of the world
The effectiveness of cancel culture comes into question as South Africa becomes divided by the R&B singer's pending performance
09 October 2024 - 22:05
The scheduled performance of contemporary R&B American musician Chris Brown has caused a split among South Africans, with some raising concern that given his past of abuse, his music should not be supported, while others beg to differ. ..
