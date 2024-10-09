Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Report card: 100 days of nothing from our education ministers

In the short time of the GNU, the basic and higher education ministers have fluffed their lines, unlike some of their ministerial counterparts

09 October 2024 - 22:05

We have now passed 100 days of the government of national unity and it is fair to ask how our ministers of education have performed. Of course, this is far too short a time to make concrete assessments of how effective two neophyte politicians in education have been. On the other hand, it is enough time to gain a sense of where they might go in the next 1,000 days or until this arranged marriage (the GNU sausage) comes to end...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KHUMO KUMALO | Enemy of the media? Lesufi is sticking his neck out for ANC’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | How Winnie Mashaba straddled a fine line Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The Hlophe-JSC paradox: builders of the constitution couldn’t ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Heroes walk among us, let’s celebrate their achievements Opinion & Analysis
  5. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Uncharted territory: another Hlophe saga, but let’s not ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Chris Brown - Journey To South Africa
Step Aside Expensive Venture Capital Lawyers: Meet Clara