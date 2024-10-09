Opinion & Analysis

PHUMZA SOKANA | From senseless murders and bizarre extortions, Eastern Cape beggars belief

It seems there is no end in sight for crime in one of the poorest provinces in the country

09 October 2024 - 22:05
Phumza Sokana TimesLIVE Production Editor

What is happening in the Eastern Cape?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KHUMO KUMALO | Enemy of the media? Lesufi is sticking his neck out for ANC’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | How Winnie Mashaba straddled a fine line Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The Hlophe-JSC paradox: builders of the constitution couldn’t ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Heroes walk among us, let’s celebrate their achievements Opinion & Analysis
  5. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Uncharted territory: another Hlophe saga, but let’s not ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Chris Brown - Journey To South Africa
Step Aside Expensive Venture Capital Lawyers: Meet Clara