EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa doesn’t need the likes of Bapela derailing his mission

Obed Bapela veered off script in Morocco and undermined the ANC’s foreign policy, especially given the party’s stance on the plight of the Sahrawi people

A senior member of the ANC has been flagged for misrepresenting the affairs of South Africa with Morocco in an attempt to foster economic relations between the two under false pretences. ..