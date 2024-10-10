MAHLODI SAM MUOFHE | He who can’t be told otherwise: how did John Hlophe get this far?
A shadow of notoriety stalks the former Western Cape judge president who’s true to his name, Mandlakayise
10 October 2024 - 21:25
A question which lingers on my mind is: how was the impeached former Western Cape high court judge president, Dr Mandlakayise John Hlophe, appointed as a judge? ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.