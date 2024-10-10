MAHLODI SAM MUOFHE | He who can’t be told otherwise: how did John Hlophe get this far?

A shadow of notoriety stalks the former Western Cape judge president who’s true to his name, Mandlakayise

A question which lingers on my mind is: how was the impeached former Western Cape high court judge president, Dr Mandlakayise John Hlophe, appointed as a judge? ..