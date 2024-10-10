TOM EATON | New Tshwane mayor is about to learn the real nature of the proverbial elephant
Nasiphi Moya sounds earnest about not letting the ‘grass suffer’, but local coalition politics are a whole other beast
10 October 2024 - 21:26
New Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has promised stability, and if Herman Mashaba keeps flip-flopping as hard as he has been, we may well see weeks or even months of stability in the metro before she’s yanked out of office by the ANC or EFF...
