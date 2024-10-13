BRENDA MADUMISE-PAJIBO | Chris Brown concert is a test to walk the talk and one we’re failing
It’s one thing when young people are excited about seeing a serial abuser live, but another when it’s those who cast themselves as leaders, influencers and learned
13 October 2024 - 20:34
Perpetrators of intimate-partner violence and abuse frequently sail to ever higher levels of success and praise, case in point Chris Brown and others. The upcoming Chris Brown concert in South Africa has exposed the pretences of some among us who claimed to support the fight against gendered violence, while enabling a convicted abuser, by not only planning to attend his concert scheduled for mid-December but employing social media to rubbish, troll and abuse those who are walking the talk about the scourge of gendered violence in South Africa. ..
