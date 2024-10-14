Opinion & Analysis

ALAN BROWDE | Tackling malnutrition for a healthier and wealthier South Africa

The fight against malnutrition is not just a health issue, it’s an economic imperative

14 October 2024 - 21:38 By ALAN BROWDE

Malnutrition in South Africa is an ongoing challenge that directly undermines human potential and social progress. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | It’s time to reset South Africa’s moral compass Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The Great Replacement of cautious, balanced reportage in US politics Opinion & Analysis
  3. BRENDA MADUMISE-PAJIBO | Chris Brown concert is a test to walk the talk and one ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Mboweni: one of the most remarkable politicians and reminder ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. ALAN BROWDE | Tackling malnutrition for a healthier and wealthier South Africa Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Israeli strike hits displaced Gazans' tents as raid on north widens | REUTERS
Day 6 | Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 15 October 2024