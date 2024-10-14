EDITORIAL | It’s time to reset South Africa’s moral compass
That moral poverty is endemic speaks to the failures of our government to address the challenge that debilitates every facet of South African life
14 October 2024 - 21:39
While tuberculosis, diabetes and HIV are the medical epidemics which are at the forefront of our mortality rates, is the pervasive pandemic of moral absence that plagues the nation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.