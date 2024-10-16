KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Was amandla ever awethu?
The unfinished project of apartheid keeps catching up with us
16 October 2024 - 21:00
We need to be kinder to ourselves and provide ourselves with the leadership we so need. We have to come to terms with the fact that South Africa is a divided nation, we are in fact more at odds with each other than ever before. Perhaps, if we accept this fact, we can make sense of the upsetting scenes playing out around us...
