EDITORIAL | Gayton McKenzie: so much for cutting back on wasteful expenditure
The minister often speaks about reducing wasteful expenditure and better budget distribution, but some of his department’s spending doesn’t inspire confidence
16 October 2024 - 20:58
Gayton McKenzie has been sports, art and culture minister for less than four months, but during that time he has made more headlines than some ministers who have been around for years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.