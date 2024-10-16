WATCH | How this Soweto project rolls out its own NHI

For the past decade the Chiawelo Community Practice in Soweto has quietly transformed how healthcare can work — instead of waiting for people to need medical attention, community health workers visit their homes and lead fitness groups. Is this what healthcare could be under the National Health Insurance?
Thanks to community health workers tracking the health of 30,000 residents through frequent home visits, people feel healthier and fall ill less often
Image: Screenshot/YouTube
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
