Opinion & Analysis

WATCH | How this Soweto project rolls out its own NHI

Thanks to community health workers tracking the health of 30,000 residents through frequent home visits, people feel healthier and fall ill less often

16 October 2024 - 21:01 By Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Jessica Pitchford, Mia Malan, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Katleho Morabe and Ruan Visser
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chiawelo Community Practice health workers visit the homes of residents and lead fitness groups.
ALIGNED Chiawelo Community Practice health workers visit the homes of residents and lead fitness groups.
Image: Screenshot/YouTube

For the past decade the Chiawelo Community Practice in Soweto has quietly transformed how healthcare can work — instead of waiting for people to need medical attention, community health workers visit their homes and lead fitness groups. Is this what healthcare could be under the National Health Insurance?

Watch: 

For the past decade the Chiawelo Community Practice in Soweto has quietly transformed how healthcare can work — instead of waiting for people to need medical attention, community health workers visit their homes and lead fitness groups. Is this what healthcare could be under the National Health Insurance?

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

READ MORE:

WATCH | What the NHI could be — if run well

A tour of some of Gauteng’s hospital success stories gives a picture of National Health Insurance’s potential
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Medical aids are out under the NHI — even if it means the end of the GNU

Once the NHI is fully rolled out, medical aids will only be allowed to cover top-up services that the NHI doesn’t pay for
News
1 month ago

Business welcomes president’s request for proposals on NHI Act

Business Unity SA is encouraged by the government’s ‘openness to engage’ on the National Health Insurance Act
Business
4 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Health department playing Grim Reaper in 'state-sanctioned' cancer deaths

Cancer is a growing public health burden in SA, with cases projected to rise from about 62,000 in 2019 to 121,000 in 2030
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | How this Soweto project rolls out its own NHI Opinion & Analysis
  2. EMIL GUMEDE | African aviation collaborations could modernise the continent's ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | 8 myths about teachers: what parents often get wrong Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Trump, white supremacy’s final challenge and the political ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Report card: 100 days of nothing from our education ministers Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Liam Payne's cause of death revealed
Fans gather outside hotel where Liam Payne was found dead | REUTERS