MICHAEL SHELDRICK | How Tito Mboweni changed the lives of millions of schoolgirls
There’s a lesser-known aspect of Mboweni’s legacy that deserves recognition: his quiet yet powerful contribution to tackling period poverty and advancing menstrual health equity in SA
17 October 2024 - 21:19
This past weekend, the world lost Tito Mboweni — a man whose impact on South Africa’s economic policy was felt by many and whose leadership left an indelible mark on the country...
