Opinion & Analysis

COLLINS MUNYAI | Over-monopolisation of copyrights could stifle progress

By adopting and adapting this doctrine, South Africa could enhance its access to a wealth of literary and artistic works from abroad

20 October 2024 - 21:24 By Collins Munyai

Many companies argue that the concept of fair use is, in fact, unfair to creatives. However, I believe that the introduction of fair use could significantly benefit South Africa by fostering a more innovative and accessible cultural landscape...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MICHAEL SHELDRICK | How Tito Mboweni changed the lives of millions of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Gayton McKenzie: so much for cutting back on wasteful expenditure Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | De Lille’s brain must’ve taken a sho’t left to propose ‘cops for ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EMIL GUMEDE | African aviation collaborations could modernise the continent's ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Ditlogile! The ANC succession race is on Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Viral Sensations! Biko’s Manna & Mfundo: The secret behind their unstoppable ...
Baby Reindeer | Official Trailer | Netflix