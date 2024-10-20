EDITORIAL | Is it too much to ask that leaders serve with honesty and diligence?
When those who hold important positions in society are held to account for their greed and corruption through the legal system, it becomes a sign of democracy at work
20 October 2024 - 21:34
The arrest on Friday of former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda for allegedly scamming funeral cover policy clients in Soweto around 2011 will come as a relief for many. ..
