JUSTICE MALALA | Julius Malema is the architect of the EFF’s winter of discontent
Malema has over the years embraced the Mkhwebanes, the Manyis and other Gupta and Zuma stooges and given them succour in the EFF
20 October 2024 - 21:26
It is tempting to feel a certain amount of sympathy for Economic Freedom Fighters “commander-in-chief” Julius Malema these days. The man must be suffering what his invective-filled followers like to claim are “chest pains” induced by one political hit after another. Malema deserves no sympathy, though. He is the architect of the winter of discontent and despair that he and the EFF are going through...
