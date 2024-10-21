EDITORIAL | Poisoning nightmare: we need urgent intervention without the xenophobia
Calling for ‘foreigners must go’ when things go wrong is often fuelled by political opportunists, lacks nuance and is unsafe. This is not to say tuck-shop owners should not bear responsibility
21 October 2024 - 21:28
Schoolchildren across Gauteng are falling sick and dying under suspicious circumstances involving poison ingestion, mostly from snacks they buy at spaza shops...
